Knife, gun-wielding passenger robs Uber driver after Manhattan mask dispute

Police asked for help identifying this man in connection with a March 2021 Uber driver robbery. (NYPD)

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — A knife and gun-wielding Uber passenger robbed a driver after a mask dispute in Manhattan, police said Sunday.

The passenger, who was not wearing a mask, got into the Uber with a woman at the corner 7th Avenue and West 33rd Street on March 6, officials said.

The 26-year-old driver argued with the man about the mask as he drove downtown, then demanded the passengers get out of the vehicle near 7th Avenue and Leroy Street, police said. When the driver stopped, the maskless passenger slashed the vehicle’s plastic partition, pulled out a gun and then took the victim’s bag, which had his wallet inside. Both the man and woman fled on foot.

The driver was uninjured.

Police asked for help identifying the passengers. The man was last seen wearing a teal hood, black jacket with fur trim, black pants, black sneakers and carrying a yellow shopping bag and a black bag.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).