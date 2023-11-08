LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — It’s been more than 23 years since a young male was found dead in the Delancey Street subway station on the Lower East Side on Aug. 8, 2000; he was 5’11’ tall with dark hair that was slicked back, a thin mustache and goatee.

Aside from two vertical scars on his torso, what stood out most about the unidentified dead man was a large “killer clown” tattoo on his upper right arm, with the name Elizabeth added underneath it.

“It definitely looked like a 1990’s style tattoo to me,” Michelle Myles, owner of Daredevil Tattoos on Division Street, told PIX11 News. “When I was tattooing on the Lower East Side in the 1990s, that was a very popular tattoo to get. All the gangsters basically wanted these mean, killer clowns.”

The forensic anthropologists at the Office of Chief Medical Examiner have been committed to discovering the man’s name for years. An examination of his back molar, which hadn’t fully erupted, and clavicle put his estimated age between 16 and 20 years old.

“The last bone in the body we use (for age estimates) is your clavicle, or collar bone,” said Dr. Angela Soler, assistant director of forensic anthropology at OCME. “An unfused medial clavicle is going to be a younger individual. His was unfused.”

Soler told PIX11 that John Doe was disinterred about 2010 after OCME received a federal grant and his DNA was extracted. But there was no “hit” linking him to a family on available databases. That’s when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children got involved with OCME, offering the services of a forensic artist.

“We’ll use 3-D scanning technology to scan the skull, and that will give us the replica for a 3-D facial reconstruction,” said Dr. Justin Goldstein, a forensic anthropologist at OCME.

The scan and the young male’s morgue photo were sent to the forensic artist’s team at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The organization essentially handles cases involving people 18 years of age and younger.

“We’re happy to assist on any missing child case,” said NCMEC Vice President John Bischoff, “whether it happened five minutes ago or five years ago.”

Colin McNally, the supervising forensic artist, explained how he utilizes the material from the medical examiner’s office.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“So for us, it’s opening of the eyes and presenting the living depiction of that unidentified child or young man or woman,” McNally said, “in order to be able to actually present a face to the public because we would not circulate morgue pictures.”

Dubbed New York John Doe 2000, the man’s photo appeared on NCMEC’s “Help ID Me” Facebook page.

Bischoff said his forensic artists have helped with the identification of 338 young human remains since about 2010.

One of the organization’s best-known cases involved a little girl who washed up on Deer Island in Massachusetts in 2015.

The forensic artists at NCMEC used her morgue photo and scans to create an image that went viral and was viewed by millions worldwide.

“She was identified about three months after the images were created,” Colin McNally said, “but a member of the public identified her as a young girl named Bella Bond. She was a South Boston resident who had known the little girl, who had wondered what happened to her.”

Bella Bond was a homicide victim.

The case PIX11 now focuses on the “killer clown” tattoo, which is not a homicide.

The Medical Examiner’s office said it won’t release a cause of death before next of kin is notified.

John Bischoff of NCMEC is hopeful the killer clown tattoo, with the name Elizabeth, will be the key to solving the mystery of New York John Doe 2000.

“We think the right individual seeing that tattoo may be able to give that individual back his name,” Bischoff said.

Anyone with information can contact NCMEC at 1-800-The Lost or the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in New York City at (212) 447-2030 and ask for the Cold Case unit.