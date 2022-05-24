HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A longtime public housing resident was overcome with emotion on Tuesday when she saw a mural she’d inspired.

Residents at the St. Nicholas Houses will be able to see the massive masterpiece from their windows. Once the St. Nicholas for all Unity mural is completed in two weeks, it will show the sign for unity in American Sign Language.

Adelerma Garcia, who’s lived in the NYCHA facility for a decade, was born hearing impaired. Garcia said she felt shy and invisible until the community came together and embraced her.

Kids from the Utopia Childrens Center are helping with the mural, which is the size of a basketball court. Tenant President Leslie Johnson said it is an important image and message for her neighborhood.

Artist Joel Bergner, who’s cofounder and CEO of nonprofit Artvolution, said the group that creates collaborated works of art with vulnerable communities all around the world.

On June 11 there will be a reveal party and healing event. If you want to know more info, click here.