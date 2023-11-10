MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Jungkook took center stage at TSX Entertainment in Times Square performing a free show for fans Thursday evening.

The 26-year-old BTS star performed songs from his hit debut album “Golden,” to a sea of fans despite the concert being a surprise.

“We are honored to co-create this historic moment for Jung Kook and the entire BTS group,” said TSX Entertainment co-CEO Nick Holmsten. “His solo journey has already made history with multiple chart-topping singles, and we’re fully confident that this album will continue the trend. This marks a pivotal moment in music, particularly for K-Pop fans, and holds great significance for both Times Square and New York City.”

