The NYPD has identified these four individuals as suspects in the armed robbery of a jogger in the East Village on June 19, 2022. (Credit: NYPD)

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A jogger was robbed at gunpoint in the East Village by a group of about six muggers believed to include both teens and adults, according to authorities.

The 25-year-old victim was working out near East 15th Street and the bike path of the FDR Drive around 11:20 p.m. June 19 when he was accosted, police said late Thursday.

One of the crooks pulled out a gun, pressed it to the victim’s stomach, and demanded his property, the NYPD said. The group then punched the victim, snatched his cellphone and headphones, and ran off, authorities said.

The victim sustained what police described as minor injuries and declined medical attention.

Investigators released surveillance images of four of the suspects, who are described as males ranging in age from 13 to 25.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).