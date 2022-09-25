Police are searching for a man who allegedly raped and robbed a jogger in Fort Tryon Park on Sept. 24, 2022. (NYPD)

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A female jogger was sexually assaulted, beaten, and robbed in Fort Tryon Park in Manhattan Saturday morning, authorities said.

The 35-year-old victim was running in the park, near Henry Hudson Parkway and Tryon Place, at around 11 a.m. when a suspect grabbed her by the hair, dragged her behind a tree, and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The suspect allegedly punched the woman in the face and threatened her with and knife before stealing her cellphone and watch, according to the NYPD. The items were worth about $630.

The woman suffered injuries to her left eye, left arm, and right leg, and was taken to the hospital for evaluation, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

The male suspect is described as approximately 20-30, about 6 feet tall with a slim build. The individual was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white lettering on the back that reads ‘Honor Thy Gift’, black jeans, and black and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).