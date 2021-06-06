Jill Biden, Dr. Fauci visit COVID vaccine site at Harlem church

First lady Jill Biden, center left, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, visit a vaccine clinic at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York Sunday, June 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

NEW YORK — First lady Jill Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci toured a COVID-19 vaccination site at a historic Harlem church.

Fauci, Biden and U.S. Sen Kirsten Gillibrand watched as people got their shots on Sunday in the basement of the Abyssinian Baptist Church.

Biden asked a teenager about to get his shot how old he was, and when he said he was 14, she responded, “You’re 14, that’s exactly what we want!”

The Abyssinian Baptist Church has often hosted elected officials and other dignitaries.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Sen. Hillary Clinton attended a memorial service for actor Cicely Tyson there in February.