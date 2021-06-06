Jill Biden, Dr. Fauci visit COVID vaccine site at Harlem church

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jill Biden and Anthony Fauci in Harlem

First lady Jill Biden, center left, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, visit a vaccine clinic at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York Sunday, June 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

NEW YORK — First lady Jill Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci toured a COVID-19 vaccination site at a historic Harlem church.

Fauci, Biden and U.S. Sen Kirsten Gillibrand watched as people got their shots on Sunday in the basement of the Abyssinian Baptist Church.

Biden asked a teenager about to get his shot how old he was, and when he said he was 14, she responded, “You’re 14, that’s exactly what we want!”

The Abyssinian Baptist Church has often hosted elected officials and other dignitaries.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Sen. Hillary Clinton attended a memorial service for actor Cicely Tyson there in February.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

People gather at Washington Square Park after chaotic weekend

Police say 23 arrested during clashes over Washington Square Park curfew

Police clash with crowd in Washington Square Park after curfew; 23 arrested

Washington Square Park closed early amid complaints of '‘rampant drug dealing'

Black Wall Street Gallery vandalized again, but police still won't call it hate

Black-owned SoHo gallery vandalized 3rd night in a row, owner says

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter