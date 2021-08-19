Jennifer Hudson performs special show at the Apollo

MANHATTAN — It’s showtime at the Apollo again and the name in lights on the iconic marquee along 125th Street is a big one.

Jennifer Hudson welcomed audience members back to the Apollo Theater for the first time since March 2020.

“It’s a dream come true to perform at the Apollo and an honor to celebrate with Ms. Franklin’s music, who has been an inspiration to me my entire life. I continue to be in awe of Black female role models who serve as activists and advocates in their communities,” she said.

The show, sponsored by MasterCard, also honored Black women business owners.

Proof of vaccination was required and masks were to be worn inside during the show.

It’s one of the last big venues to open. In mid-September, more theaters on Broadway and off Broadway will come back to life.

Tony Award winner and Academy Award nominee Leslie Odom Jr., who’s well known from the original cast of “Hamilton,” was also in attendance.

“You are in the service industry and part of the heartbeat of the city. More than on stage, I can’t wait to be in the audience for a Broadway show again,” he said.

He’s working on a project with Wells Fargo to highlight and advocate for small businesses across the country.