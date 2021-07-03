‘It’s completely obscene’: Scaffolding that’s been at Upper West Side apartment for 15 years angers tenants

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A group of Upper West Side residents is fighting mad and they don’t want to take it anymore.

They’ve been in the dark for 15 years on when the scaffolding in front of their building will come down and now they are demanding answers.

“I hate the scaffolding,” a longtime tenant who didn’t want to give her name told PIX11 News. “The scaffolding has been up for 15 years which is completely obscene.”

When the pedestrian shed was first erected in 2006, tenants at 51 West 86th Street thought that was just life in the big city, a temporary but necessary annoyance while construction work was underway. But 15 years later, the shed is still there and the scaffolding and netting has been extended all the way up to the top of the 16 story building, with little apparent work taking place for 15 years.

The tenants are fed up.

“Tenants should be notified as to what the status is and what the plans are with the façade,” David Rosen, the Vice President of the Tenants Association, told PIX11 News. “And when they’re going to get completed.”

And for some longtime residents who live in the front of the building the scaffolding and netting is more than just a headache.

“It blocks sunlight and blocks our view of the sidewalk,” said Roberta Maxwell. ”And there’s a pigeon parade and you know what that means, so it’s a health issue and a safety issue as well,” she added.

The New York City Department of Buildings is aware of the problem.

DOB spokesman Andrew Rudansky sent PIX11 News a statement.

“Sidewalk sheds are a necessity in our city to protect pedestrians from buildings that have been allowed to fall into disrepair. The landlords at 51 West 86th Street have a legal responsibility to keep their buildings in a safe condition and make needed repairs to the façade. We will continue to take aggressive actions against these landlords, to compel them to make the needed repairs at the building.”

Another tenant called for change.

“The politicians and the landlords need to step it up because the city is being buried in crumbling scaffolding with no laws that actually protect the rest of us,” said Lianne Ritchie.

The landlord, Jake Weinreb, did not return repeated calls and emails from PIX11 News.