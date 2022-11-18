EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) –These gingerbread houses look good enough to eat, but don’t you dare.

They are innovative and beautiful creations by amateur and professional bakers competing in the exhibit Gingerbread NYC, the great borough bake-off here at the Museum of the city of New York.

Just look at the intricate detail of the Egidio bakery gingerbread house scene just off Arthur Avenue in the Bronx.

Hershey Kisses and M&M’s, peppermint sticks, and Italian cookies in the shape of Christmas trees. so yummy.

Or how about this gingerbread house version of the Staten Island ferry, designed by Bruno’s Bakery with these snug harbor homes or the Clove Lakes Park?

Queens is well represented here by Sans Bakery of Long Island City.

Owner Erica Fair created this No. 7 train with silver-grey icing, and the silver cup studio looks so real.

Baker Sherry Kozlowski won best overall for creating this block in Astoria in Gingerbread…including Astoria books.

“When you walk in, you spell gingerbread and Candy. It just makes me hungry,” Whitney Donhauser, Ceo and director of The Museum of the City of New York, told PIX11 News. “But no eating. It’s a great celebration of New York,” he added.

The creation that won the grandest prize is the work of a licensed architect turned baker.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

John Kuehn created the flat iron building, the met life building and several other architectural gems that surround madison square park right down to the Shake Shack.

“The top is a fondant icing, the hills are rice Krispies treats, and the paths are made of graham crackers,” John Kuehn, winning baker, told PIX11 News. “Candy and frosting. It’s Candyland, really,” he added.

And let’s not forget these two gems from Brooklyn. Gingerbread brownstones by Ida Kreutzer and the now super hot and in-demand bakery by L’appartement 4F, known for its tiny hand-rolled croissants.

Museumgoers were ready to eat it all up. “Smells delicious. It’s creative and innovative,” Gerry Clarke, a museum-goer, told PIX11 News. “it’s a good holiday thing to do,” he added.

To find out more about this gingerbread exhibit and gingerbread classes, go to the museum website at mcny.org.

The exhibit runs through January 8, 2023.