Elvis Nina Pichardo is accused of attacking three women in Inwood Hill Park in Manhattan on July 21, 2021, police said. (Credit: PIX11)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — A Bronx man charged in three attacks on women inside a Manhattan park on Wednesday was also wanted in connection with a public lewdness incident in the same area later that day, police said Saturday.

Elvis Nina Pichardo, 40, was charged in all four incidents around 7:45 p.m. on Friday.

According to police, Pichardo terrorized three women inside Inwood Hill Park in Upper Manhattan in less than an hour.

The first incident took place around 11:21 a.m., when Pichardo approached a 34-year-old woman in the park and threatened to rape her before hitting her in the head and stealing her belongings, including an iPhone, police said.

Pichardo struck again about 20 minutes later, according to the NYPD. He approached a 40-year-old woman walking her dog in the park and threatened to sexually assault her before demanding her phone, but she ran away from him, police said. He also threatened to kill the woman’s dog, authorities said.

Just before noon, police said Pichardo hit a 44-year-old woman in the head with a tree branch and repeatedly slammed her head on the ground, then tried to rape her. He stole her iPhone and backpack and fled when a passerby interrupted and scared him off, according to the NYPD.

The woman suffered head trauma and was rushed to a hospital, police said.

Hours later, around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of a man who exposed himself and masturbated in public view inside a building on Sherman Avenue in Inwood.

The NYPD released photos of the suspect in that incident Friday afternoon and Pichardo was arrested about an hour later, according to police.

The Manhattan Special Victims Squad needs to identify this male wanted for a public lewdness incident that occurred at 232 Sherman Ave on Wednesday, 7/21/21 at 5:45pm. Do you know him? 📞Call 212-694-3000@NYPDTips @NYPD34Pct pic.twitter.com/ixwR8gKPnU — NYPD Special Victims (@NYPDSVU) July 23, 2021

Pichardo faces a slew of charges in connection with all four incidents, including two counts of attempted rape, attempered criminal sexual act, atteped sexual abuse, sexually motivated assault, robbery, assault, petit larceny, menacing, and public lewdness, police said.

The NYPD increased patrols of the park this week in response to the attacks.

Inwood Hill Park is one of the largest parks in Manhattan. City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez said he’s been advocating for a larger police presence for over 10 years.

Rodriguez called for 25 Parks Enforcement Patrol officers to be deployed to Inwood Hill Park and nearby Fort Tryon and Highbridge parks.