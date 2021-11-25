Inwood apartment fire leaves 35 without a home for Thanksgiving

A fire in an apartment building in Inwood, Manhattan left dozens displaced late Wednesday night, Nov. 24, 2021, the FDNY said. No injuries were reported. (Citizen App)

INWOOD, Manhattan — Dozens of people were forced out of their homes and into the cold, just before Thanksgiving, when a fire broke out in a Manhattan apartment building Wednesday night.

The FDNY said firefighters responded around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a fire in a six-story residential building on Post Avenue in the Inwood neighborhood.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy flames in the cockloft, or top floor, of the building, authorities said.

Nearly 200 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene as the fire grew to a five-alarm blaze, officials said.

The fire was eventually extinguished and no injuries were reported, the FDNY said.

However, 35 residents of the building were displaced, fire officials said. The Red Cross was on the scene overnight assisting those displaced.

The Department of Buildings also responded and would be assessing the structural stability of the apartment building, officials said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known but was being investigated.