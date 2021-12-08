Investigation reveals one dead, dozens of sick puppies at pet store: Humane Society

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — One Manhattan pet store kept sick and dying puppies in hidden “sick rooms” away from the public, according to a report by The Humane Society of the United States.

According to the report, cages in those rooms were “smeared with so much excessive feces that the puppies inside them had no clean place to stand.”

An undercover investigation — which lasted six weeks — revealed the store’s conditions. The investigator reported “some of the ailing dogs were sold to customers who were not made aware the puppies were sick.”

The investigator also reported that “at least one puppy died” in the store on Lexington Avenue.

“How many times do we have to see puppies sick, suffering and dying in these shops?” John Goodwin, senior director of the Humane Society’s Stop Puppy Mills campaign, said. “New York must join the five other states where laws have been passed to end the sale of puppies in pet stores.”

Over the course of the six week investigation, the investigator said they saw “dozens of extremely sick dogs” and at least one puppy that was not eating. According to the Humane Society, the investigator asked management to take the goldendoodle to a veterinarian — but employees “refused to do so.”

The puppy later died.

Additionally, the undercover investigator discovered there were about 60 puppies total in the store, with up to 20 of them being hidden in “sick rooms.”

“The neglect, filth and lack of appropriate veterinary treatment that these frightened young puppies are forced to endure in this store is unacceptable,” Humane Society President and CEO Kitty Block said.

The findings of the investigation have been turned over to the NYC Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.