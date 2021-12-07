Intrepid honors servicemembers on 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — Tuesday marked the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, and the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum did its part to commemorate that fateful day.

Family members of survivors cast a wreath into the Hudson River with a ribbon across the front that read “Remember Pearl Harbor.”

Helene Chabin, wife of the late Aaron Cabin — a survivor of the attack — said she hopes America and its citizens will never forget.

“It’s, I think, important … it’s a way for us to honor the servicemen,” Helene said.

Aaron was only 18 years old when he went to the Army seeking adventure.

“He said he went in as a boy and he left as a man, because that’s really an experience he never expected,” Helene said.

Aaron Chabin participated in the museum’s annual commemoration until his death in 2017. He was 94 years old.

Another survivor, Armando “Chick” Galella, also came every year — he passed just a few months ago at the age of 100.

Susan Marenoff-Zausner, president of the museum, said stories of those survivors will be missed.

“We looked forward to seeing them on this day,” she said, “regaling us with their memories, still fresh of bravery and heroism and also making sure that we always remember the unspeakable tragedy.”

This year, Chick’s son, Michael, placed his father’s Pearl Harbor Survivors Association cap on the podium.

“It was so important for him to be here, and he couldn’t be here so I wanted to be here for him,” Michael said.