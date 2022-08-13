Harlem Week returns to NYC this weekend with music, food and history, organizers said. (PIX11)

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Harlem Week kicked off on Saturday, marking its 48th year in New York City.

This year’s celebration dons the theme “Inspiration. Impact. Legacy,” according to the event organizers. But, as it has always been, Harlem Week holds empowering the Black community as its main objective.

The series of festivities started with the Percy Sutton Harlem 5K Run & Anti-Gun Violence Health Walk at 8 a.m., with the theme “Save Our Children.” “Great Jazz on the Great Hill” at Central Park is set to cap off the day.

Various performances will be held, leading up to Harlem Day on August 21. The full schedule of events can be found here.