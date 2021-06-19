Innocent bystander shot while sitting on stoop in Lower Manhattan: NYPD

LOWER MANHATTAN — A gunman shot an innocent bystander sitting on a stoop in Lower Manhattan Friday evening, police said Saturday.

Surveillance video shows the suspect standing with another man outside a building on Pearl Street, near the Brooklyn Bridge, just after 6:15 p.m. when he pulled out a gun, fired one round and fled.

A 46-year-old man sitting on the stairs in front of the building heard the gunshot and then felt pain in his left arm, police said. He was treated at a hospital and released.

Police said the victim was an innocent bystander.

Investigators described the suspect as a man last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

