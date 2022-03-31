CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — Strands For Trans is a global campaign that started in New York to make sure the transgender community has safe and inclusive barbershops and hair salons. So far, more than 7,000 salons and barbershops have joined the campaign, with more than half a million customers benefitting from the site.

The movement has gained momentum as anti-LGBTQ legislation makes headlines across the nation.

Max Rigiano transitioned three years ago, and he said getting his hair cut short is “a massive part” of his gender expression. He’s also grown a beard, which Barba in Chelsea helps him upkeep.

The company, which is owned by a married gay couple, also helped Rigiano stay on his feet after moving from St. Louis just three months ago by offering him a job as a receptionist.

“We cannot speak for trans people, but we will hire those people so they can have a voice,” owner Xavier Cruz said.

Cruz and his husband, JP Gomez, started Strands For Trans as a way to map transgender-friendly barber shops and salons. By doing this, they hope to help the transgender community feel safe and included.

With a surge of anti-LGBTQ legislation — including in Florida and Texas — more stores have joined the movement. Shops that want to flag themselves as a safe space put stickers in their windows to let people know they are an ally.

The next step, Cruz said, is educating stylists on this new norm.

“No more men’s cuts or women’s cuts,” he said. “It’ll be non-binary. It’ll be short, long or medium.”