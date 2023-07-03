LENOX HILL, Manhattan (PIX11) – Doormen on the Upper East Side are on the lookout.

“I lock the door when I work at nighttime,” said one worker.

A slasher remains loose after disfiguring a doorman at The Fontaine residential building on June 25.

Brian Smith, 58, is a veteran of the door staff at the 72nd Street co-op. But one recent Sunday morning, a masked man following a resident who uses a wheelchair inside encountered Smith in the lobby.

After giving him directions to the subway station, police say the suspect suddenly sliced his face, from his nose to his neck, in an unprovoked attack.

The 3 a.m. slasher nearly killed Smith, who needed dozens of stitches and possibly plastic surgery.

His union said he was “inches from death.”

“I’m feeling the impact of PTSD. I’m thankful for everyone who has been reaching out. It’s been a hard time for me, “ Smith said.

Described as a “teddy bear,” he’s thankful to everyone who’s reached out, saying, “Everyone should be supported during the darkest times in their life.”

Residents have come forward with cards, gifts and donations.

“I recently survived cancer, and the day I got back from the hospital for the cancer, my father passed away. Now this,” Smith explained.

His union, 32BJ SEIU, said in a statement, “The incident is an unfortunate reminder of the sacrifice and leadership of NYC doorpeople who keep residents safe and buildings running across the city.”

So far, police have not made an arrest.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).