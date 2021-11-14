‘Incel’ teen pleads guilty in Manhattan eatery bomb threat case

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gavel generic

Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)

NEW YORK — A teenager who authorities say terrorized outdoor diners at a Manhattan eatery has pleaded guilty to carrying out a hoax bomb threat.

Malik Sanchez entered the plea Friday in Manhattan federal court. He admitted to making the threat at a restaurant in Manhattan’s Flatiron neighborhood.

Prosecutors say he posted a video to the internet on Feb. 13 that showed him loudly stating that a bomb was about to go off near a table where two women sat. Prosecutors say the 19-year-old Sanchez self-identifies as an “involuntary celibate” or “incel.”

The mostly online group of individuals, primarily men, believe society unjustly denies them sexual or romantic attention.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

One-on-one with Manhattan Borough President-elect Mark Levine

Health care workers, tourists discuss safe celebrations

Concerns over COVID-19 linger as holidays near

Suspect in Central Park rape case arrested

Subway pushing incidents renew calls for more professionals in system

Walk for immigrants: Advocates march 11 miles, calling for immigration reform

More Manhattan

Crime

Norfolk couple searching for thief who dug a tree out of their yard

Suspect in Central Park rape case arrested

Man accused of threatening LI congressman's life is arraigned

Police still searching for Central Park rape suspect

Person of interest sought in Central Park rape

Pregnant woman shot in LES apartment while 8-year-old son home

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter