LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) – Great works of art are featured at world-famous museums throughout New York City.

A new immersive exhibit at the former Emigrant Savings Bank on Chambers Street in Lower Manhattan is bringing some masterpieces to life.

Hall des Lumières features the iconic works of Gustav Klimt and several other artists.

Creative Director Gianfranco Iannuzzi photographed the paintings, and he and his team transformed and animated the images using computers.

“The difference between a classic exhibition and an immersive exhibition is the people are inside the art,” Iannuzzi said.

Stella Leo was one of the first people to experience the event. “This is a modern way to explore art. It’s fresh. It’s memorable. It can capture the attention of anybody, not just an art lover,” Leo said.

Tanmaya Godbole also got a sneak peek. “It is as if you are living in the painting. You get to be a part of it,” Godbole said.

There are 120 projectors that display the video and moving images on every surface inside the ground floor and basement of the building.

The show is set to run through the end of the year. Tickets start at $30. The show runs an hour and then repeats.