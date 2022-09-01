MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The NYPD is investigating two unrelated shootings in Manhattan that left two people dead on Thursday, including a 25-year-old IHOP worker.

The first shooting happened around 5 a.m. near Union Square. Oscar, a man who witnessed the incident, said he was on East 14th Street near Irving Place — a block away from Union Square — when someone approached a 25-year-old woman walking across the street and fatally shot her in the head.

“I heard the shot over there … There was running. I saw the lady, she was still moving, then she was dead,” Oscar said.

A spokesperson for the IHOP location a few blocks down on East 14th Street confirmed the victim had just finished her shift at the restaurant. A coworker told PIX11 News the victim was a “sweetheart” mother of three children who moved to New York City from Texas.

“We are deeply saddened of the passing of one of our IHOP Team Members. This was a senseless act of violence, and we have been working closely with local authorities. This is a heartbreaking situation, and our thoughts are with her family at this time,” an IHOP spokesperson said in a statement.

By Thursday evening, there was a growing memorial at the scene of the woman’s death. Police are still searching for her killer.

Several blocks away on East 12th Street in Manhattan’s East Village, NYPD detectives were busy investigating another homicide later on Thursday. A 26-year-old man was fatally shot in the head in broad daylight around 1:30 p.m., police said. The shooter has not been caught.

Police do not believe the East Village shooting is connected with the killing of the IHOP worker.