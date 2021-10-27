Iconic Manhattan recording studio reopens after renovations

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — Hit songs and stars have been made for decades at the Power Station.



Bruce Springsteen, Diana Ross, David Bowie and Bob Dylan are just some of the talents who have recorded at the famous facility on West 53rd Street in Hell’s Kitchen. Cyndi Lauper, who recorded “True Colors” in the studio 35 years ago, was on hand for its grand reopening.

Now known as The Power Station at BerkleeNYC, the studio reopened Wednesday after a two-year renovation project totaling $15 million, including $6 million from the city.

The public-private partnership is a collaboration with Berklee College of Music in Boston. A master’s program will be available at the facility.