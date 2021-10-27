Iconic Manhattan recording studio reopens after renovations

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — Hit songs and stars have been made for decades at the Power Station.

Bruce Springsteen, Diana Ross, David Bowie and Bob Dylan are just some of the talents who have recorded at the famous facility on West 53rd Street in Hell’s Kitchen. Cyndi Lauper, who recorded “True Colors” in the studio 35 years ago, was on hand for its grand reopening.

Now known as The Power Station at BerkleeNYC, the studio reopened Wednesday after a two-year renovation project totaling $15 million, including $6 million from the city. 

The public-private partnership is a collaboration with Berklee College of Music in Boston. A master’s program will be available at the facility.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Iconic recording studio reopens following renovations

Union Square subway shooting suspect connected to Manhattan robberies: NYPD

Survivors push NY lawmakers to pass Adult Survivors Act

Suspect arrested in Union Square subway shooting

East Harlem community fridge vandalism brings residents together

Officer fires shot, Taser at man wielding two butcher knives in Manhattan

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter