NEW YORK (PIX11) — The EMT who was viciously stabbed treating a convicted felon in the back of an ambulance last week said she vows to keep pursuing her dreams.

“Watching my colleagues rush to my side compassionately, competently, and in the face of danger has only further solidified my desire to progress my career in health care. I refuse to let these individuals who try to hurt us change my personality or life plan,” Julia Taylor Fatum wrote in a Facebook post.

Fatum, 25, was released from the hospital Wednesday, a week after Rudy Garcia, 48, allegedly stabbed her eight times in the chest, arm, and leg in the back of the ambulance near Mount Sinai Hospital, authorities said.

Garcia was allegedly throwing gum wrappers at the victim before pulling the kitchen knife from his sock, officials said.

Authorities said the EMT curled up to protect herself during the attack and suffered considerable injuries. Fatum lost a lot of blood and needed emergency surgery on her thigh. She will need more operations to repair nerve damage in her arm, prosecutors said.

“We deal with dangerous patients every day and this could have happened to any one of us. My hope for the future is that the workplace becomes safer for us all,” Fatum said in the social media post.

Tatum, sporting a black top and sling on her left arm, was wheeled out of Mount Sinai Hospital to a thunderous ovation from her colleagues. Her co-workers were holding signs and greeted her with hugs and kisses.

“I will never stop being my goofy, happy, independent self and I will continue my journey to being a PA without any fear or doubts,” she said.

Garcia was charged with attempted murder and assault and is being held on $500,000 bail. Prosecutors said the defendant has three prior felony convictions and two misdemeanor convictions.

Garcia was recently convicted on assault charges after headbutting a police officer in 2017, authorities said. He currently has an open case in Brooklyn where he is accused of having a knife in his boot, the same knife used to attack the EMT, prosecutors said.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.