EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — It’s never too early to be read to. Infants who are read to by a parent have a better chance of academic success in the later years, experts say.

An event in Harlem to encourage literacy got huge support from the PIX11 family on Saturday. PIX11 reporter Greg Mocker joined in by reading “My Friend Rabbit” at the LINC Literacy Inc. Readathon at the Franklin Plaza Apartments’ community room in East Harlem. Mocker, a Harlem neighbor, said he was happy to support an organization whose motto is “when a child reads, a community succeeds.”

“I am used to crowds on the subway and buses,” Mocker said. “This is my type of thing, kids and family and just being together.”

At these monthly adventures in reading, adults are encouraged to read their favorite books to little children at least 20 minutes a day. At the end of the storytelling session, children of all ages get to take home a new book for free.

“Storytime is so important,” said Jenice Zayas, a parent specialist for LINC Literacy Inc. “Because no matter how much technology we are in, you need to be able to read to maneuver that technology.”

“Reading is essential,” said Silvia Alemany, East Harlem manager with LINC Literacy Inc. “You have to read 20 minutes to your children every day for the bonding.”

The room was filled with grandmothers who know the importance of reading to their little ones. This PIX11 reporter, a grandmother, got the chance to read one of my favorite children’s books written by my PIX11 colleague Jennifer Bisram called “Grandma Used To Say.”

“I love when you read. You see all these different places,” said 7-year-old Major Coleman. His grandmother agreed. “We’re doing a lot of Facebook, phones, IPads, but I love books,” said Suzette Johnson.

To find out more about upcoming reading adventures, go to lincnyc.org