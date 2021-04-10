Hundreds rally against violence targeting Asian women

CHINATOWN, Manhattan — Hundreds gathered in Columbus Park in Chinatown for what was billed as a community rally against racist and misogynistic violence targeting Asian women.

It was organized by the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum. Speaker after speaker told their stories about being victims of anti-Asian hate crimes.

“On three separate incidents on the subway, I was a victim. People told me to go back to China… stop bringing swine flu… you’re dirty, you are nasty; these are not just fleeting moments or interpersonal issues but part of a larger systemic issue that we want everyone to recognize and start talking about,” said Allison Park, one of the speakers.

This rally comes comes just one day after police say a man allegedly attacked a plain clothes Asian police officer near Madison Square Garden on Friday afternoon.

Rodriguez has been charged with a hate crime of harassment, menacing and drug possession.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said this is the second time in one week that an Asian undercover police officer has witnessed or been a victim of a hate crime:

“We are out in force, we are out there in uniform and plain clothes,” he said. “We need New Yorkers to step up and continue to send us those tips.”

So far in New York City there have been 39 anti-Asian hate crimes reported to police, compared to 28 through the same time in 2020.



Those attending this rally represented many races who want all hate crimes to stop.

The NYPD recently stepped up patrols in Chinatown and other neighborhoods amid a spike in anti-Asian attacks, including a brutal assault on a 65-year-old woman that was caught on video.

The department also deployed undercover Asian police officers and added two more detectives to its Asian Hate Crimes Task Force.

“The next person you target — whether it’s through speech, menacing activity or anything else, walking along a sidewalk or on a train platform — may be a plainclothes New York City police officer. So think twice,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said at the time.

If you or someone you know are experiencing anti-Asian hate, click here for resources.

Anyone who witnesses an incident can also find out more information on bystander intervention by clicking here.