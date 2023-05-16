LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) – Hundreds of people lined up in anticipation for the reopening of Century 21 in Lower Manhattan Tuesday.

The discount department store reopened at 22 Cortlandt St., returning nearly three years after the company declared bankruptcy. PIX11 News reporter James Ford shared a video that showed the line waiting to get in wrapped completely around the block.

The line to get INTO #Century21 for its reopening goes completely around the block. Unbelievable return of a NYC icon for shopping! Full story of the reopening of @century21stores is on @PIX11News . pic.twitter.com/NhrfJW8H0U — James Ford (@jamesfordtv) May 16, 2023

Century 21 declared bankruptcy in late 2020 amid pandemic hardships and closed all 13 of its East Coast locations. The company announced its revival last year.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was scheduled for noon at the remodeled Lower Manhattan location. The new flagship store is smaller than in the past. It’s now four floors and 100,000 square feet. However, the company aims to bring back what shoppers loved about Century 21.

“We’re going to bring back the Century that everyone is expecting and more. We’ve probably went more fashionable, maybe a little younger. We have a lot of new and emerging brands,” said Judy Duzich, the vice president and general merchandise manager.

PIX11’s Eileen Lehpamer contributed to this report.