MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Grab some popcorn and a blanket: free movies are set to be shown at Hudson Yards throughout October.

Movies will be shown at the Public Square and Gardens. There will be free screenings on Oct. 6, 13, 20, 25 and 28.

Seats will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Each movie is set to start at 6 p.m.

The lineup includes:

Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.: Exclusive screening of “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy”

Oct. 13 at 6 p.m.: “The Wizard of Oz” (1939)

Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.: “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” (1971)

Oct. 25 at 6 p.m.: “The Goonies” (1985)

Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.: “Beetlejuice” (1988)