NEW YORK (PIX11)– The Hudson River Greenway, a busy pathway for cyclists and pedestrians, is about to close for months, according to the signs posted along the route.

“When we first read the sign, we were like really? They’ve gotta be kidding,” said cyclist David Rubio.



Rubio is one of many criticizing the alternate route that the city is recommending while the bike and walking path is shut down. It may close any day now for at least four months for repairs.

But the alternative route suggested by the city isn’t popular.

“Too many cars…that don’t pay attention.,” said cyclist David Hung. “Extra traffic. Drivers gonna be mad, cyclists gonna be mad. they should just do it in the wintertime.”

Activist Allegra LeGrande is in one of a few groups of residents who asked the city to move over the concrete barriers that separate the pathway from the roadway so that a lane of car traffic would be converted to a temporary bike and pedestrian route during repairs to the main pathway.

But as of now, that’s not happening.

The Parks Department did not immediately respond to a PIX11 inquiry.