How the Harlem Commonwealth Council helps Black businesses

Manhattan

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

HARLEM, Manhattan — The Harlem Commonwealth Council is a lifeline for small businesses like Sudsy Laundry and Dry Cleaning.

Owner LaChena Clark was able to keep her doors open thanks to their support, especially over the last 15 months.

For 55 years, the nonprofit group has focused on building up Black-owned businesses in Harlem by providing resources that level the playing field.

Aside from providing loans, the council also teachers entrepreneurs the skills required to successfully run a business.

The classes offered by the Harlem Commonwealth Council helped chef Cisse open up two restaurants along Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard.

Restaurants like Ponty Bistro were crippled by COVID-19.

Through the programs provided by the Harlem Commonwealth Council, Chef Cisse was able to hire back his employees at both of his locations. 

Brick-and-mortar businesses aren’t the only ones who benefit from the council either.

They’ve distributed over $6 million in capital to nearly 300 small businesses across Harlem, helping plant the seeds of success for the future.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Actress, director Tonya Pinkins talks NYC premiere of 'Red Pill' film

Harlem Week: The Original Cake Man Raven

NYC Restaurant Week: Serving up soul food at Sylvia’s in Harlem

Harlem Week: How the Hack-A-Thon helps the next generation of New Yorkers

'Speakeasy' bar and venue opens in Times Square

Rev. Sharpton: 'Difficult' to see how Cuomo can continue to govern, talks COVID vaccines, Harlem Week

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter