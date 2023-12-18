MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A housing lottery has opened for nearly 300 affordable units in an East Harlem building, officials said Monday.

The 276 new apartments at the Sandero Verde building at 50 East 112th St. are for low- to moderate-income families, officials said. The units are for households making $19,646 to $192,610, according to the lottery website.

Seventy-two units will go to formerly homeless people referred by the New York City Human Resources Administration and the Department of Housing Preservation & Development, according to a development spokesperson.

Apartments in the building range from studios to three-bedroom units, and all have internet. The building also features an outdoor terrace, fitness center, community room, bicycle storage, package lockers, computer room, and laundry room, the spokesperson said.

Those interested in the lottery can apply here. The lottery ends on Feb. 9, 2024.

“Sendero Verde is truly a one-of-a-kind development which prioritizes the importance of both affordable housing and the need for sustainable housing across New York,” said Jessica Yoon, senior director at L+M Development Partners. “With the opening of the housing lottery today, we are looking forward to welcoming new residents to one of East Harlem’s most transformative projects and to our growing community at Sendero Verde.”

