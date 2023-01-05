CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — The city is filled with famous landmarks and spectacular views. For 139 years, the Hotel Chelsea has loomed large along 23rd Street.

It is one of those places that has come to represent New York with all its stories and characters.

Famous residents include Bob Dylan, Jimmy Hendrix and Janis Joplin.

Renovations had been going on for nearly a decade.

“We worked very hard and diligently and carefully to restore it with love and respect,“ said Sean MacPherson, one of the hotel’s owners.

It opened as a luxury hotel in 1884. At the time, it was known as the tallest building in Manhattan, although that may be one of the many legends of the place.

There are 155 guest rooms. Some floors also have apartments where people have lived for decades.

Rooms start at $250 a night.