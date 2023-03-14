CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — The holidays are months away, but the toy industry is constantly looking ahead.

Spring is also a busy time for sales as people, kids and families head outside and look for new activities.

TTPM is a site that provides product information and reviews. It stands for “toys, tots, pets and more” and allows consumers to research new items.

The organization holds a trade show in the spring and later in the year for the holiday season.

Kids and parents played with the new toys from major manufacturers and unique companies at this year’s event.

The CEO of TTPM, Jim Silver, has been in the business for 40 years. He said spending is back to 2019 levels.

“The ‘kidult’ market, which is toys for adults, games, building sets, those have taken off. I say it’s like the fashion business. You have to change every couple of years because the consumers change. It’s keeping up with trends and styles,” he said on the floor of the show in Chelsea.

Daniela Gonzalez was checking the latest items with her mom. They post and write about trends and products for kids and families.

“I’m here to have fun and see all the toys and see how they are. You get to see the stuff that’s not really out yet,” she said.

Popular toys for the upcoming spring and summer seasons feature outdoor play options. Movie tie-ins are also big during this part of the year.