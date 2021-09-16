Hostess assaulted at Broadway institution Carmine’s after asking tourists to show vaccine cards: NYPD

FILE – This Jan. 19, 2012 file photo shows a Broadway street in Times Square, in New York. The Broadway League study out Monday found that international and domestic tourists accounted for 63 percent of the 12.3 million Broadway admissions during the 2011-12 season, up from 61.7 percent in the previous period. International tourists accounted for 18.4 percent of all attendees. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, file)

TIMES SQUARE — A hostess at a popular Italian staple in the city’s theater district was assaulted after asking out-of-towners to show their proof of COVID-19 vaccination, according to police.

It happened at Carmine’s on Broadway Thursday night. The hostess, 24, was assaulted by three women from Texas after she asked the women to show proof of vaccination, the NYPD said.

Charges against the three women are pending, police said.

New York City rules require patrons to show proof of vaccination at several indoor businesses, including restaurants and bars.