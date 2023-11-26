NEW YORK (PIX11) — A horse dragged its carriage driver after becoming agitated in Manhattan on Sunday, according to police.

Officials said around 3 p.m., the horse and carriage were around West 55th Street and 10th Avenue when the canopy of the carriage fell on the driver. When the driver tried to fix the roof, the horse became bothered and dragged the driver.

The horse hit four cars and slipped near 12th Avenue and 55th Street. Officials said two off-duty police officers from the NYPD mounted unit helped return the horse to the Clinton Park Stables.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries and is expected to survive, according to police.

