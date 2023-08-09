MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man is accused of attempting to rape a woman in a “horrifying attack” on a subway train in New York City, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Wednesday.

Patrick Robles, 44, of the Bronx, has been charged in an indictment with attempted rape, attempted criminal sexual act, sexual abuse, assault and robbery, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Robles allegedly attempted to rape a 29-year-old woman on a J train in the Chambers Street station in Manhattan around 9 p.m. on June 9, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Robles allegedly approached the woman on the train with his pants undone and his genitals exposed, authorities said.

“When she attempted to run off the train, Robles grabbed her by her jacket and pulled her back into the subway car. After the doors closed, Robles repeatedly punched the survivor in the face, pinned her down, and pulled down her pants,” the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Robles also took cash from the woman after she offered him money to stop the assault, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The woman ran off the train at Fulton Street, where a bystander called 911, authorities said.

NYPD officers identified Robles using surveillance video and arrested him, according to authorities.

“As alleged, Patrick Robles viciously assaulted, robbed, and attempted to rape a young woman on the subway as she tried to escape the horrifying attack,” District Attorney Bragg said in a statement. “No New Yorker should have to fear riding the subway home. My office will continue to prioritize and prosecute these types of violent attacks.”