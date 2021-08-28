Hope for Harlem event gives away groceries, goods to families in need

People attend Hope for Harlem event

People attend the Hope for Harlem event on Aug. 28, 2021. (Credit: PIX11/Rebecca Solomon)

HARLEM, Manhattan — Residents in Harlem got some extra attention Saturday as New York’s newly appointed lieutenant governor helped distribute thousands of grocery and personal care items to families.

Hundreds of families made their way to the First Corinthian Baptist Church on 116th Street to find the support they needed, made possible through the goodwill of community leaders and volunteers.

The block party, called “Hope for Harlem,” is an initiative to keep residents safe and healthy, as they filled their bags with care packages, learned how to register to vote, and — amid the prevalence of the dangerously contagious COVID delta variant — received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin helped hand out groceries, hygiene products and back-to-school supplies.

Everything at the event was free, from the food to job recruitment tools, and mental health resources.

To learn more about ways to help or how to get help from First Corinthian Baptist Church, visit fcbcnyc.org.

