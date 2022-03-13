TRIBECA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A homeless man’s body was found in a sleeping bag in Manhattan Sunday, just one day after a gunman fatally shot one homeless person and wounded another, sources said.

Police were at Greenwich Street and Murray Street on Sunday evening investigating the man’s death. About a mile away, advocates for the homeless gathered to denounce Saturday’s shootings.

On Saturday, a man opened fire on a sleeping victim in SoHo. About an hour later, the man was caught on video about 10 blocks away. Police found a homeless victim inside a sleeping bag. He’d suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Police have not yet shared information on Sunday’s incident. The NYPD was still searching Sunday for Saturday’s shooter.

The NYPD believes the gunman – shown in the photo above – is targeting homeless people while they sleep in the streets. Investigators believe he’s targeting homeless New Yorkers.

“The video is chilling to see a cold-blooded act of murder,” Mayor Eric Adams said Saturday night. “We need to find this person, and we need New Yorkers to help us.”

Mayor Adams was informed about Sunday’s death, a spokesperson said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).