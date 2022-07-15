MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A homeless man was strangled in Central Park, police said Friday after a months-long investigation.

Elvia Garcia, 26, was found lying face up on the grass of A Native Meadow near the East 65th Street and East Drive on Sept. 22, 2021 around 8:20 a.m., officials said. Garcia, unconscious and unresponsive, had a rope tied around his neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined his death was a homicide by strangulation because of the knot tied in the rope around Garcia’s neck.

Police have not yet released any information about a suspect.

