Police released a sketch of the suspect wanted in connection to the June 20, 2021 attack of a homeless man on a subway car in Manahattan. The victim died months later. (NYPD)

LOWER MANHATTAN — A homeless man who was punched on a Manhattan subway car died several months later, and police have ruled his death a homicide, authorities said Wednesday.

Homero Urgilez, 52, died from his injuries on Oct. 1, months after he was hospitalized following an attack in Lower Manhattan on June 20, police said.

On the day of the attack, police responded to a call of an aided male onboard the southbound E train at the Chambers Street-World Trade Center subway station.

Officers arrived to find Urgilez with trauma to his head. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries nearly four months later, according to cops.

His death has since been ruled a homicide.

Investigation determined Urgilez was on the train at the Canal Street Station when he was approached by the suspect, who grabbed his bag. When the victim tried to regain his bag, the suspect punched him in the face, causing him to fall and strike his head on the subway car floor.

The suspect fled the train car with the victim’s bag. A witness called 911, and police discovered the victim when the subway arrived at the next station, authorities said.

Police released a sketch of the suspect, asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).