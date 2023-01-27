Photo of Edgardo Rodriguez, 67, who was beaten by a group of men, then later died in the hospital, police said. (Credit: NYPD)

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A homeless man was attacked by a group of men in Manhattan, then later died in the hospital last year, police told PIX11 News on Friday in a renewed push for information that could lead to an arrest in the case.

Edgardo Rodriguez, 67, was assaulted by a group of men on East 115th Street on May 24, 2022, around 1:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. Rodriguez, who was 66 at the time, was discovered by police officers with bruising all over his face and body.

First responders transported the man to NYC Heath and Hospitals Harlem, in what police described as stable condition. Rodriguez was later transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital for further medical care, authorities said.

However, on Aug. 18, 2022, he was pronounced dead by medical staff, police said. Rodriguez had turned 67 while in the hospital. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

It remains unclear what led to the attack on Rodriguez. No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).