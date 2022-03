MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) – A homeless man was arrested Monday after a Queens man was found dead with stab wounds in Midtown Manhattan, the NYPD said.

Vincent Cole, 38, is charged with murder for the death of 51-year-old Esan Benn, whose body was discovered near West 38th Street and 7th Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Authorities determined Benn had been stabbed. Police did not release a possible motive for the stabbing.