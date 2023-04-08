A 63-year-old man was struck on the head with a baton inside a Manhattan subway station Wednesday night. (NYPD)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A homeless man was arrested for allegedly bashing a 63-year-old man in the head with a baton inside Grand Central subway station, police said.

Investigators arrested Frankelly Grullon, 37, and charged him with assault on Friday, police said.

Grullon approached the victim inside Grand Central Station around 1 a.m. on Wednesday and started arguing with him, police said.

As the victim tried the leave the station, the assailant pulled out an expandable baton and struck the victim’s head before running away, police said.

First responders transported the victim to a hospital in what authorities described as stable condition.