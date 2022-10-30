MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) — After a pandemic pause, the Holiday Fair at Grand Central is set to make a return this year, the MTA announced Tuesday.

Dozens of vendors will sell clothing, art, jewelry, self-care products, holiday keepsakes and more. The fair will run from Nov. 14 through Dec. 24.

“We are thrilled to bring back this enjoyable New York holiday tradition, which showcases the skilled craftsmanship of local vendors and is a sign of New York’s continuing retail recovery,” President of Metro-North Railroad and Interim President of the Long Island Rail Road Catherine Rinaldi said.

The Holiday Fair will feature local vendors and small businesses, according to the MTA. There will be a focus on craftsmanship and products made in New York and in the US.

The fair will operate Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sundays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be closed for Thanksgiving.