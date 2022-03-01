HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday the completion of the $700 million Taystee Lab Building in Harlem.

The former Taystee Bakery site has been repurposed into the current 11-story, 350,000 square foot mixed-use development in West Harlem’s Manhattanville Factory District, Hochul said in a ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside other NY officials and stakeholders.

The site is meant to be occupied by tenants working in the fields of life sciences, arts, commercial, innovative manufacturing and retail, according to officials.

“We’re going to continue being laser-focused on creating the STEM jobs, the opportunities, the education, starting at the youngest age,” Hochul said.

Officials said the introduction of the building will help the residents in the neighborhood get jobs. Hochul estimates 440 people will be employed in the building.