Motorcyclist flees after striking 85-year-old in Lower Manhattan: NYPD

Video stills of a motorcyclist accused of striking an 85-year-old man and fleeing the scene in Lower Manhattan on Nov. 18, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan — Police on Monday said they were looking for a motorcyclist accused of striking an 85-year-old man crossing a Manhattan street and fleeing the scene back in November.

The NYPD said it happened around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 18 as the victim was attempting to cross Pearl Street from east to west, near Frankfort Street, in the Financial District.

He was suddenly struck by a motorcycle operated by an unidentified man, traveling northbound on Pearl Street, police said.

The victim was knocked to the pavement and the unidentified motorcyclist fell off his vehicle, authorities said.

The suspect then pulled the victim out of the road, to the side of the roadway, before getting back on his motorcycle and speeding off, according to police.

The pedestrian suffered severe trauma to his body and was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital in serious condition, officials said.

Police did not have an update on the victim’s condition since the incident.

The NYPD released the above surveillance images of the motorcyclist they’re looking for, including an image of the bike’s New York license plate that appears to read “LILITH.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).