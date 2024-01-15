MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A hit-and-run driver ran a red light and struck two pedestrians in Midtown on Sunday afternoon, police said.

A man and a woman were hit by a yellow SUV at the intersection of 48th Street and Sixth Avenue at around 2:40 p.m., according to the NYPD. The driver fled the scene, police said.

The victims were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

There have been no arrests.

