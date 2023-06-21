MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The High Line–Moynihan Connector, a new elevated pathway for pedestrians in Manhattan, opens to the public this week.

The High Line–Moynihan Connector connects Moynihan Train Hall with the High Line, allowing pedestrians an uninterrupted pathway from West Midtown to the West Village. It officially opens to the public on Thursday, June 22.

The 600-foot long, L-shaped extension took 18 months to complete. It features the Woodland Bridge and the Timber Bridge.

The Woodland Bridge runs above West 30th Street between Tenth Avenue and Dyer Avenue. The Timber Bridge runs above Dyer Avenue between West 31st Street and West 30th Street.

The High Line–Moynihan Connector is a $50 million public-private partnership among Friends of the High Line, Empire State Development and Brookfield Properties. It runs above property owned by The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

“The High Line is an outstanding example of effective public-private partnership, and this latest addition will enhance this attraction for New Yorkers and visitors alike,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “Thanks to state resources and the combined efforts of Friends of the High Line and Brookfield, the High Line–Moynihan Connector will add 600 feet of new open space to transform one of New York City’s busiest neighborhoods”

The 1.5-mile High Line is a public park built on a historic, elevated rail line that operates under a license agreement and with partnership from the NYC Parks.