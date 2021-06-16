HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — Firefighters were among six people hospitalized early Wednesday after flames ripped through a Hell’s Kitchen apartment building, according to fire officials.

The FDNY said the call came in around 1:20 a.m. for a fire at the residential building at 401 West 50th St., at the corner of Ninth Avenue.

According to a fire chief on the scene, the blaze started in a third-floor corner unit and spread to the fourth and fifth floors of the building.

Video showed large flames shooting from several windows of the building.

Fire in Hell’s Kitchen apartment building at West 50th Street and Ninth Avenue on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Citizen App)

Three civilians were rescued, including a woman in her 80s, fire officials said. The three victims were taken to an area hospital for minor injuries, according to the chief.

Three firefighters also sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital, he said.

According to the FDNY, the fire was placed under control by 2:15 a.m.

The Red Cross was on the scene assisting those displaced by the blaze.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Wednesday morning.

Correction: The floors of the building involved have been updated.