NEW YORK (PIX11) — The mother of Julio Ramirez, a Brooklyn social worker fatally drugged and robbed after leaving The Ritz, a gay bar in Hell’s Kitchen last April, wept quietly as suspect Jacob Barroso was charged with her son’s drug-induced murder.

But all was not quiet during the arraignment of three suspects, as a man who said he was Barroso’s nephew got into an argument with court officers when the spectator tried to leave quickly after the final suspect was arraigned.

Jacob Barroso (Pool photo: Richard Harbus) Robert Demaio (Pool photo: Richard Harbus)

“He told me this is his house!” the nephew yelled in the court hallway about one officer. “He said this is his house!”

The same spectator defended Barroso and said, “My nephew wouldn’t kill anybody.”

Barroso is charged with giving Ramirez a fatal cocktail of drugs that included fentanyl and lidocaine after the social worker left The Ritz in the early hours of April 21. He was seen getting into a cab with three men and found dead in the back of the taxi — alone — 90 minutes later at a downtown location. His cellphone was missing and his bank account was cleaned out.

Another suspect, Robert Demaio, was charged with felony murder in the drugging death and robbery of political consultant John Umberger, 33. Umberger was found dead in his boss’s townhouse on East 61 Street last June 1, several days after he left the Q club on Eighth Avenue.

Umberger had a similar cocktail of drugs in his system and $22,000 were missing from his bank accounts.

Prosecutors said they had surveillance footage of the suspects at important locations related to the case.