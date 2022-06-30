UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Friends, family and community members gathered Thursday evening to mourn Aszia Johnson. The young mother was shot and killed Wednesday night while pushing her 3-month-old daughter in a stroller. Her blood was still on the sidewalk where people gathered to celebrate her life.

Johnson’s visibly upset mother, Lisa Desort, said her daughter had a long history of domestic violence with her ex, the infant’s father. Johnson was living in a domestic violence shelter, fearing for life.

But Desort said, despite calling police multiple times, nothing was done.

“[Police said] ‘it’s not harrassment. He’s just mad,'” Desort said. “[I said] ‘no, he’s gonna kill my daughter.’ And he killed my daughter. That’s all I’m gonna say.”

Mayor Eric Adams, who was present at the vigil, promised to investigate. He said it was his understanding that officers “made visits.” He said records would be looked at.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).